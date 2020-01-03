Two killed as car rams truck in Odisha  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Two persons were killed and three sustained grievous injuries after their car rammed into a stationary truck at Duharia Chowk on Kendrapara-Chandabali State Highway within Kendrapara Sadar police limits on Wednesday night.

The deceased are Bijay Sahoo (46), a cloth merchant of Kakata area, and Pranati Panda (40), wife of Debashis Panda of Kajala.

The three injured, Debashis, his eight-year-old son and Pratap Mohanty, are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Cuttack.

Kendrapara Sadar IIC Pramod Mallick said the driver of the car might have dozed off behind the wheel leading to the accident.

“At around 11.45 pm, the car rammed into the truck. Nearby residents and passersby dragged the bodies and injured persons from the mangled vehicle,” he said.