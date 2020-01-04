5,000 mandays in each Ganjam block

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As many as 5,000 mandays will be created in each of the 22 blocks of district to complete pending works under various Government schemes within a time frame, informed Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange on Friday.

Taking stock of the implementation of various schemes in the district at meeting, the Collector expressed displeasure over slow pace of work.

He directed the officials to complete all the pending work under MGNREGA, Rural Housing Schemes, ‘Ama Gaon, Ama Vikas’ and ‘Deendayal Upadhyaya Gramin Kaushal Yojana by this month.

The projects under MGNREGA and Rural Housing Schemes was to be completed by December 2019. Kulange said the target to create 1.5 crore mandays by March, 2020 would be achieved within the deadline.

Official sources said a target has been set to construct 21,394 dwelling units under Rural Housing Schemes during 2019-2020.

However, only 9,526 houses have been constructed so far. A total of 63.38 lakh mandays have been created in the district due to implementation of MGNREGA.

Project Director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Siddhartha Shankar Swain said a total of 41,619 beneficiaries who constructed toilets were supposed to get monetary assistance from Junior Engineers (JEs) by December 31.

However, JEs of only eight blocks of Chhatrapur, Ganjam, Rangeilunda, Bhanjanagar, Chikiti, Hinjili, Seragada and Digapahandi out of the total 22 have performed satisfactorily.

The engineers and other officials were told to complete at least 25 per cent work of the ongoing water supply projects in all the blocks.

The Collector asked all the Block Development Officers (BDO) to supervise works of all schools and anganwadi centres coming under their respective jurisdiction.

Additional Project Director (Technical) DRDA Krushna Chandra Panda, Executive Engineer, Water and Sanitation Pratap Chandra Mahapatra and other officials attended the meeting.