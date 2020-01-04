Home States Odisha

5,000 mandays in each Ganjam block

Taking stock of the implementation of various schemes in the district at meeting, the Collector expressed displeasure over slow pace of work.

Published: 04th January 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant Labourers

Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As many as 5,000 mandays will be created in each of the 22 blocks of district to complete pending works under various Government schemes within a time frame, informed Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange on Friday.

Taking stock of the implementation of various schemes in the district at meeting, the Collector expressed displeasure over slow pace of work.

He directed the officials to complete all the pending work under MGNREGA, Rural Housing Schemes, ‘Ama Gaon, Ama Vikas’ and ‘Deendayal Upadhyaya Gramin Kaushal Yojana by this month.

The projects under MGNREGA and Rural Housing Schemes was to be completed by December 2019. Kulange said the target to create 1.5 crore mandays by March, 2020 would be achieved within the deadline.

Official sources said a target has been set to construct 21,394 dwelling units under Rural Housing Schemes during 2019-2020.

However, only 9,526 houses have been constructed so far. A total of 63.38 lakh mandays have been created in the district due to implementation of MGNREGA.

Project Director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Siddhartha Shankar Swain said a total of 41,619 beneficiaries who constructed toilets were supposed to get monetary assistance from Junior Engineers (JEs) by December 31.

However, JEs of only eight blocks of Chhatrapur, Ganjam, Rangeilunda, Bhanjanagar, Chikiti, Hinjili, Seragada and Digapahandi out of the total 22 have performed satisfactorily.

The engineers and other officials were told to complete at least 25 per cent work of the ongoing water supply projects in all the blocks.

The Collector asked all the Block Development Officers (BDO) to supervise works of all schools and anganwadi centres coming under their respective jurisdiction.

Additional Project Director (Technical) DRDA Krushna Chandra Panda, Executive Engineer, Water and Sanitation Pratap Chandra Mahapatra and other officials attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Ganjam MGNREGA
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp