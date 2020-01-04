Home States Odisha

Home Minister Amit Shah praises for Odisha, Congress suspects Rajya Sabha seat angle

Shah’s statement has brought to the fore a secret understanding between the two parties for their mutual benefit, senior Congress legislator Santosh Singh Saluja said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement acknowledging the huge capabilities built-in disaster response mechanism in Odisha has again led to Congress criticism of tacit understanding between the ruling BJD and BJP.

Entire coastal Odisha remained without electricity and drinking water for months, but the State Government’s efforts have been praised by the BJP president, Saluja said.

This was for the second time that Odisha Government’s disaster preparedness has been praised by the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on May 6 after cyclone Fani hit Odisha coast on May 3 that the State Government was both proactive and responsive.

“I too kept track despite the hectic election schedule, sent a team in advance. The Centre, State and the grassroots workers worked with such coordination. It is not a small thing to move 12 lakh people to safety,” he had said.

While dedicating to the nation the new campus of the National Fire Service College at Nagpur on Thursday, Shah said the nation has come a long way over the last two decades in its response to disasters and improved its capabilities in minimising loss of human lives and damage to the economy.

Shah gave example of the Super Cyclone that hit Odisha in 1999 killing more than 10,000 people in comparison to the recent cyclone Fani that claimed 64 lives, which reflected the huge capabilities built in disaster response mechanisms.

“In the other words, in a little over a decade, India has been able to reduce the loss of lives to less than one per cent in comparison to that of past,” he said.

Saluja, however, maintained that this reflected the growing bonhomie between the BJD and BJP. Alleging that BJP is praising the BJD Government with a purpose, the Congress MLA said in April, the ruling BJD will be again forced to gift a Rajya Sabha seat to BJP.

He said the BJD had gifted a Rajya Sabha seat to BJP in June 2018 without the saffron party having adequate numbers after request from the Prime Minister and Home Minister. “The same thing will happen in April,” he said.

