Maoists gun down tribal man in Odisha

Published: 04th January 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Maoists on Thursday night shot dead a tribal on suspicion of him being a police informer at Burdamaha village of Latingia panchayat under K Nuagaon in Kandhamal district.

He was identified as Ranjan Digal of Mardudi village within Baliguda police limits. Ranjan was staying at his in-laws’ place in Burdamaha since the last one year. He had fled his native village to save his life after Maoists threatened him.

Sources said the incident took place when the entire village was asleep. A group of about 8 to 12 armed Maoists reached the village in late hours of the night and knocked on the door of victim.

When no one answered, they broke into the house and dragged Ranjan out. The ultras took the victim to the local school and shot him dead.

The rebels also left posters near the body in which the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the CPI (Maoists) claimed responsibility of the killing.

The Maoists also said that Ranjan was killed as he worked as police informer.

Basing on Ranjan’s information, a woman Maoist was killed by security forces in Sirla forest near Tumudibandh six months back, the posters stated.

Ranjan’s wife Minakshi, an Anganwadi worker, said the Maoists also thrashed her and her children mercilessly when they tried to save her husband.

On being informed about the incident, police rushed to Burdamaha village. The Maoist killing has sparked panic in the area.

