Mayurbhanj to come under OMBADC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mayurbhanj district will be brought under the purview of the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC).

The decision was taken at a meeting of the OMBADC at Kharavela Bhavan here presided over by Oversight Authority Justice AK Patnaik.

The proposal for including mining-affected blocks of Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal and Angul districts under the OMBADC was also given in-principle approval.

CEO of OMBADC Uma Nanduri said so far, 15 projects worth Rs 10,014.3 crore in seven priority sectors have been approved.

The projects are being implemented by 12 departments. Stating that projects are now in various phases of implementation, she said major sectors of allocation of funds include supply of safe drinking water, education and skill development, health services, water conservation, livelihood promotion and development of green coverage.

The Oversight Authority expressed satisfaction over the progress of projects under the OMBADC.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy directed the departments concerned to enhance the implementation capacity of the projects at the ground-level with focus on early completion and commissioning.