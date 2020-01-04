New home for Berhampur University’s deer

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Animals in the deer park on Berhampur University premises will be shifted to Lakhari sanctuary in Gajapati district this month. The park established in 1989 and spread over 2.8 acre of land, is currently overcrowded with 55 spotted deer and lacks experienced staff to look after the animals.

A veterinarian from Nandankanan Zoo recently checked the health of the deer and said the animals were fit to be shifted.

Berhampur DFO Amlan Nayak said the animals will be shifted to Lakhari sanctuary in a special vehicle. The university had placed Rs 10 lakh with the Forest Department two years back to shift the animals to a larger area.

The deer park was accorded the status of mini zoo in 2009. However, it was later revoked by Central Zoo Authority (CZA) as the university failed to follow certain guidelines. The university had applied for zoo licence with a recommendation by Chief Wildlife Warden.

The district administration too came to its rescue and decided to develop the park as a tourist spot at a cost of Rs 33 lakh.

However, the university’s application was cancelled by CZA which stated that setting up of a deer park required a minimum of five hectares of land.

In 2013, the university authorities had requested the Forest department for taking over the management of the park citing shortage of funds.

Since the Forest department had proposed to set up a reserve forest at Bhallery near Narayani temple, the university and State Higher Education department had sought the intervention of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to shift deer to Bhallery.

Accordingly, university authorities deposited Rs 10 lakh but the shifting never took place.

The park was damaged in Phailin cyclone in 2013 and its condition further worsened in Hudhud and Titli.