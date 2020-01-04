Home States Odisha

Odisha government issues notification to phase out solvency certificates

The announcement comes barely a few days after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that resident, caste and other miscellaneous certificates will be issued on self-certification.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has issued a notification phasing out solvency certificate from this year.

As per a notification, no department will seek solvency certificate for granting licence to storage agents, grant or renew excise licence, quarry lease besides the legal heir certificate issued by the Revenue officer for payment of various service dues.

While the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare and Excise departments will receive IT returns and bank guarantee for issuance of licence, the General Administration and PG department will develop a mechanism for updating e-Service books of employees on annual basis.

The service book of employees will reflect complete list of legal heirs based on the declaration of the  Government employee concerned. Service benefits, including pension and gratuity, will be paid to legal heir basing on the entry on the e-Service book.

“Respective departments have been asked to issue separate guidelines on the new mechanism to ensure complete transparency and faster delivery of Government services,” the notification stated.

Educational institutions and job agencies will allow applicants basing on self-declaration of their caste and resident status.

After provisional selection, applicants will be called to produce their certificates for scrutiny and final selection for any job or admission into various courses.

According to the notification, the educational institutions and recruiting agencies will register themselves as verifier after which they can verify the digital certificates issued by Revenue officers either from the portal through which the certificates have been issued or from the DigiLocker.

The verification will be undertaken by the recruiting agencies before sponsoring the names of selected candidates to the appointing authorities.

Higher Education, School and Mass Education, Health and Family Welfare, Skill Development and Technical Education and GA&PG departments have been asked to mention about the forfeiture of candidature and action as per law in the application forms in case of wrong and false information.

Caste certificates will be issued to students along with the school leaving certificate (after Class X examination).

ST and SC Development department will issue guidelines in this regard in consultation with Revenue and Disaster Management department.

