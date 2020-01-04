Odisha to update National Population Register

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst countrywide opposition to Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Odisha Government has decided to update the National Population Register (NPR).

Official sources said door-to-door survey, collection and updation of data and house-listing process are scheduled to begin from April 16 and continue till May 31 in Odisha. The existing NPR data will be updated.

Meanwhile, the State Government on Friday appointed census officers with their jurisdiction for Census 2021.

District collectors have been appointed as principal census officers for the jurisdiction of their respective districts except Cuttack, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Rourkela Municipal Corporation areas.

The Additional District Magistrates will be district census officers while Deputy Collectors have been appointed as deputy district census officers.

The district education officer/deputy director, planning and statistics have been appointed as additional district census officers.

The sub-collectors have been appointed as sub-divisional census officers within their respective jurisdiction while tehsildars will be in charge officers within their jurisdiction, excluding urban areas.

Similarly, block development officer/additional tehsildar/block education officer have been appointed as additional charge officer.

Senior Congress leader Sarat Rout alleged that the BJP is keen to implement NPR and subsequently NCR to divide the country.

BJP maintained that there is no relation between NPR and NRC. “NPR is being implemented as there is a need to have some data for implementation of developmental schemes,” said Odisha BJP vice-president, Samir Mohanty.