Odisha's first rock garden to be ready by 2020

Naveen Patnaik

CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Odisha’s first rock garden will be ready by 2020.Work on the much-hyped project, which is coming up at Ambapua in Berhampur, has started from January 1.

“Construction work of the project is being carried out by a private agency and we have set a deadline to complete the rock garden by 2020,” said Vice-Chairman of Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA) Chakravorty Singh Rathore.

Rathore, along with Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu, MLAs Bikram Panda and Pradeep Panigrahy and BeDA secretary Sambit Rout visited the project site and took stock of the work.

In 2015, the State Government had decided to construct the rock garden with an aim to showcase the glorious stone art heritage of Odisha.

After Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone in 2016, a boundary wall was constructed with an initial funding of Rs 60 lakh.

The garden will come up over 6-acre land at an estimated cost of Rs 8.5 crore.

The project has been modelled on the lines of the famous Rock Garden of  Chandigarh.As per the plan, the garden will use only solar power to create awareness on use of renewable energy.

It will have public spaces for hosting exhibitions, concerts and festivals. The garden will comprise an open-air theatre, lake, waterfall, landscaping and public utility centres.

