Home States Odisha

Ponzi scam: Orissa HC rejects Bengali film producer's bail plea

The CBI had arrested Mohta for his alleged links with Rose Valley, one of the major players in the ponzi scam.

Published: 04th January 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has rejected the bail application of Bengali film producer Shrikant Mohta who has been in Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar since his arrest on January 24 last year.

The CBI had arrested Mohta for his alleged links with Rose Valley, one of the major players in the ponzi scam.

Mohta had moved the High Court for bail for the second time on June 20 and later filed an interim application for bail on health grounds on October 24.

Mohta’s counsel had pleaded that his health condition has been precarious since he was sent to judicial custody. He had suffered brain stroke twice and treated from July 6 to 14 at SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack and from August 21 to 26 at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice SK Sahoo rejected his bail application on Thursday and ruled that “In absence of any negligence on the part of the jail authorities in providing proper treatment to the petitioner, bail cannot be granted on that ground. It is expected that such facility will also be provided to the petitioner in the specialised Government hospital in future at the time of need.”

Mohta, co-founder of Shree Venkatesh Films Pvt Ltd (SVFPL), is accused of embezzling crores of rupees on the pretext of producing films by entering into an agreement with Brand Value Communications Ltd (BVCL), a sister concern of Rose Valley Group.

It was argued on behalf of Mohta that there were no prima facie ingredients for charging with offence under section-420 of IPC as he had neither made any representation to the public nor any demand or deception and he has also no legal obligation to refund any money to the public.

There was no occasion on the part of the petitioner to know that the money, which was received by SVFPL by virtue of a valid agreement from BVCL, had flown from Rose Valley, it was further argued.

But Justice Sahoo dismissed the contentions and ruled that, “It cannot be lost sight of the fact the deception by Rose Valley was continuing when the petitioner joined with accused Gautam Kundu, Managing Director of Rose Valley Group. The plan was chalked out secretly and the petitioner performed his part successfully and thereby the investment in Rose Valley increased substantially and the illegal object was achieved. It was not a sheer commercial transaction between BVCL and SVFPL, but the crafty investigation raised the curtains to show what the reality behind such transaction was.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp