Ponzi scam: Orissa HC rejects Bengali film producer's bail plea

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has rejected the bail application of Bengali film producer Shrikant Mohta who has been in Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar since his arrest on January 24 last year.

The CBI had arrested Mohta for his alleged links with Rose Valley, one of the major players in the ponzi scam.

Mohta had moved the High Court for bail for the second time on June 20 and later filed an interim application for bail on health grounds on October 24.

Mohta’s counsel had pleaded that his health condition has been precarious since he was sent to judicial custody. He had suffered brain stroke twice and treated from July 6 to 14 at SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack and from August 21 to 26 at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice SK Sahoo rejected his bail application on Thursday and ruled that “In absence of any negligence on the part of the jail authorities in providing proper treatment to the petitioner, bail cannot be granted on that ground. It is expected that such facility will also be provided to the petitioner in the specialised Government hospital in future at the time of need.”

Mohta, co-founder of Shree Venkatesh Films Pvt Ltd (SVFPL), is accused of embezzling crores of rupees on the pretext of producing films by entering into an agreement with Brand Value Communications Ltd (BVCL), a sister concern of Rose Valley Group.

It was argued on behalf of Mohta that there were no prima facie ingredients for charging with offence under section-420 of IPC as he had neither made any representation to the public nor any demand or deception and he has also no legal obligation to refund any money to the public.

There was no occasion on the part of the petitioner to know that the money, which was received by SVFPL by virtue of a valid agreement from BVCL, had flown from Rose Valley, it was further argued.

But Justice Sahoo dismissed the contentions and ruled that, “It cannot be lost sight of the fact the deception by Rose Valley was continuing when the petitioner joined with accused Gautam Kundu, Managing Director of Rose Valley Group. The plan was chalked out secretly and the petitioner performed his part successfully and thereby the investment in Rose Valley increased substantially and the illegal object was achieved. It was not a sheer commercial transaction between BVCL and SVFPL, but the crafty investigation raised the curtains to show what the reality behind such transaction was.”