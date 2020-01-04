Rs 5 lakh aid for electrocution deaths in Odisha's Nuapada

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: The Wesco division in Khariar under Nuapada district on Friday awarded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the man who lost his wife and daughter due to electrocution on January 1.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 35-year-old woman Tarulata Chandi and her nine-year-old daughter Dushila of Makhapadar village were electrocuted when an 11 KV wire snapped and fell on them while they were bathing near a tube-well.

Assistant engineer of Wesco, Khariar, Gagan Jena handed over the cheque to Rama Chandi.

Jena said that it was an unforeseen incident which occurred due to technical failure. He assured that such incidents do not occur again.