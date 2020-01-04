Home States Odisha

Taxis take Hirakud tourists for a ride

Usually, Hirakud witnesses a surge in number of visitors during January. And now with the opening of the new ropeway service, the tourist footfall has gone up significantly.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Taxi and auto-rickshaw operators in Hirakud are making hay while the sun shines by overcharging tourists, who have started pouring in after the New Year, with the administration turning a blind eye to the unscrupulous activity.

Taking advantage of the situation and lack of regulation, auto-rickshaw and taxi operators are openly fleecing tourists.

The new ropeway connects Jawahar Udyan in lower Hirakud with the Gandhi Minar on the hilltop. There is also an alternative road of about 3 km connecting both the spots which is used by tourists to walk up to the hilltop.

However, heavy vehicles including tourist buses are not allowed on this route. Visitors have to park their buses near Jawahar Udyan and hire private taxis from there.

Besides, as most of the tourists walk on the road, the route is always overcrowded. Though a few police personnel are deployed near the garden, there is no one to regulate traffic on the road causing major inconvenience to visitors.

Sohan Sahu, a tourist from Baripada, said, “The taxi driver demanded Rs 500 from us for the three km distance.”

There are nearly 30 private taxis, mostly vans, operating at the tourist spot and many have installed extra seats in their vehicles to carry more passengers.

Besides, the drivers warn visitors to wind up their trip soon and threaten them of leaving them behind at the hilltop.

Some tourists even alleged that the drivers often misbehave with them if they return to the vehicle late.

A taxi driver, Bulu Pradhan, admitted that they charge Rs 500- Rs 700 for a trip as they earn only during this season.

Hirakud SDPO Sishu Ranjan Mohapatra said though some policemen have been deployed, the Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) has been entrusted with the security of the site.

“If tourists are facing harassment at the hands of taxi or auto-rickshaw operators, they should complain to the police. Any kind of misbehaviour will not be tolerated,” the SDPO added.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp