Home States Odisha

Two accused in Kosagumuda murder nabbed

At around 8 pm on December 13, while her family members were celebrating the Diali festival, the girl had gone out of her house to attend nature’s call.

Published: 04th January 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: Nabarangpur police on Friday claimed to have solved the Kosagumuda girl murder case by arresting two persons including a minor.

Earlier this week, police had revealed that the girl was murdered and not raped as claimed by her family members.

Informing media persons about the arrests of Khadi Bhatra of Pokhonaguda village and a minor boy from Gumundoli village, Nabarangpur SP Nitin Kusalkar said the girl was strangulated to death over one-sided love affair.

ALSO READ: Kosagumuda girl murdered, not raped, say Odisha Police

He said Bhatra was in love with the girl and had proposed her. He had confided his feelings for the girl with a friend, a minor, from the victim’s village. She, however, had refused his proposal. Few days back when Bhatra again proposed her, she slapped him. This angered Bhatra and he along with his minor friend plotted to kill her.

At around 8 pm on December 13, while her family members were celebrating the Diali festival, the girl had gone out of her house to attend nature’s call.

The two who were hiding nearby, abducted the girl and took her to an agricultural field nearby where they strangulated her using a ‘dupatta’ that she was wearing.

When she did not return till late at night, the girl’s parents started searching but failed to trace her. Next morning, some villagers while going to paddy fields found the girl’s body and informed her family and police.

Since two jeans trousers were found from the spot under Kosagumuda police station limits, family members alleged that she was raped and murdered.

“Postmortem report of the deceased did not reveal rape and the accused have confessed to the crime”, the SP said. Bhatra was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody while the minor was produced before Juvenile Justice Board.

On Monday, DIG (southern range) Satyabrata Bhoi along with a team of police officials visited the victim’s house and discussed the post-mortem report with the family of the deceased. The police informed the family that the girl was not gang-raped, but was murdered.

Family members of the girl and members of Christian Samaj of Kosagumuda dismissed the post-mortem report and threatened of hitting the streets on January 4. However, after arrest of the main accused the agitation was called off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kosagumuda Kosagumuda murder Odisha crime Odisha crime cases
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp