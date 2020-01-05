25 per cent quota for Odisha students in NLU Cuttack  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Law University (NLU), Cuttack on Saturday approved 25 per cent domicile reservation for Plus II and III students of Odisha. The reservation will be provided to students for admission to various undergraduate and post-graduate programmes of the university.

University officials said candidates who have passed Plus II or equivalent examination with at least 60 per cent marks from any recognised College/University in the State will be eligible to apply for the reserved seats in undergraduate programmes.

Similarly, candidates who have passed undergraduate law programmes or equivalent examination with a minimum 50 per cent marks will be able to apply for the reserved seats in PG degree. The officials, however, clarified that the reservation will be subject to the Common Law Admission Test score.