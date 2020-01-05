Home States Odisha

Kerala CM seeks Naveen support on Citizenship Act

Meanwhile, the State Government has also appointed census officers with their jurisdiction for Census 2021.

Published: 05th January 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Days after Kerala Assembly passed a resolution demanding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) should be scrapped, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to 11 non-BJP Chief Ministers, including Naveen Patnaik, asking them to take similar steps against the controversial law which had sparked countrywide protest.

“Need of the hour is unity among all Indians who wish to protect and preserve our cherished values of democracy and secularism. People from various cross-sections of society irrespective of any difference they might have, need to stand united in preserving the basic tenets of our polity which form the cornerstone of Indian democracy,” he said in his letter.

The Kerala Assembly had on Tuesday passed the resolution-supported by ruling CPIM-led LDF and opposition Congress headed UDF - demanding repeal of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Kerala became the first State to take such a course amid continuing protests against the citizenship law in various parts of the country. Vijayan expressed concern regarding the impact of CAA on the Nation’s secular credentials and urged the Centre to repeal the Act.

While the ruling BJD had supported CAA in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Chief Minister had assured a delegation from Muslim community that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would not be implemented in Odisha. However, Odisha Government has decided to update National Population Register (NPR).

Official sources said the door-to-door survey, collection and updation of data and house-listing process are scheduled to begin from April 16 and continue till May 31 in Odisha. Meanwhile, the State Government has also appointed census officers with their jurisdiction for Census 2021. District collectors have been appointed as principal census officers for the jurisdiction of their respective districts except for Cuttack, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Rourlkela Municipal Corporation area.

