Land alienation begins to speed up Dhamra expansion

Provisional approval for expansion granted as per revised master plan

Dhamra port

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha Government has initiated the process for handing over land and provide clearances to fast-track expansion of Dhamra port that now handles over 100 million tonnes of cargo. With a revised master plan Dhamra Port Company Limited (DPCL) has proposed to take cargo handling from 109 million tonnes to 314 million tonnes by constructing additional berths. An estimated Rs 50,000 crore will be invested for the expansion planned in two phases.

While 27 acre has been alienated for LNG metering station, the State Government recently approved 274 acre for the proposed commercial airstrip. The Works department has been entrusted with the development of Jamujhadi-Basudevpur-Dhamra road. The company has been granted provisional approval for expansion as per the revised master plan for obtaining environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forest. The approval was granted following a study by Goa-based National Institute of Oceanography to ascertain the impact on flood discharge, stability of shore line and Kanika sand island. Apart from port expansion, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), which owns the port, has also proposed to develop a port-based industrial park that will come up in 1000 acre in two phases.

“Process for leasing out of 220 acre Government land in three villages has been started. Bhadrak administration has been asked to take steps for exchange of village forest land and IDCO advised for creation of additional 800 acres for industrial park in second phase,” said an official of Commerce and Transport department.

Home department will submit a proposal to the Centre for setting up a permanent immigration facility at Dhamra port for addressing immediate concern for emergency situations. The decision was taken after port authorities apprised State Government that they have been receiving demands from Indian crew to sign off at Dhamra besides medical emergencies from both foreign as well as the domestic crew.

“Discussion is on with DRDO for transferring around 200-acre unused land, which is in their possession. The land is not only surrounded by the port but also lacks sea access. It can be better utilised for port development,” the official added. Meanwhile, DPCL has urged Works department to undertake construction of connecting road from Kaithkola to DRDO helipad for uninterrupted movement of sand for Jamujhadi-Dhamra road project.

