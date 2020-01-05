Lok Mahotsav takes off at Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The 23rd edition of the three-day Lok Mahotsav took off at PHED ground here on Saturday. Prior to the main event, a cultural procession was organised in the morning to mark the folk festival’s opening. The procession started from Samleswari Temple, and moved around the old town area. Artistes, who have been invited to perform at the festival, participated in the procession.

This year, the folk festival includes performance by 250 folk artistes from 18 cultural teams, including four national troupes. Besides local dance and art forms, performances of national cultural troupes include Assam’s Bihu, Maharashtra’s Lavani, Rajasthan’s Kalbelia and folk dance of Uttar Pradesh. The festival will also include an art and flower exhibition.