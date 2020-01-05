Man slits lover’s throat in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Police on Saturday nabbed a man for slitting the throat of his lover for asking him to marry her. The accused, Chabila Bhoi of Tentelkhunti village, and Didi Karuan of Falsapada village, reportedly eloped and were working as labourers in Tamil Nadu.

But on returning to Tentelkhunti, Didi asked Chabila to marry her. After being nagged repeatedly, Chabila took Didi to Sikerpat, a nearby village, on the pretext of getting married in a temple and slit her throat.

After the incident, Chabila fled the spot. A critically injured Didi went to a nearby house in Dhanapur village following which villagers informed the matter to Tusra police. Didi was admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla.