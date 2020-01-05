Home States Odisha

Man stones wife to death over liquor in Odisha

In a gruesome crime, a man killed his wife for refusing to give him money to buy liquor at Bamunigam village under Jeypore Sadar police limits.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  In a gruesome crime, a man killed his wife for refusing to give him money to buy liquor at Bamunigam village under Jeypore Sadar police limits. The accused Ramesh Bag was arrested by police on Saturday.The incident had occured on Thursday. Bag had reportedly given his wife Damani Bag Rs 300 earlier on condition that she would give him back when required. On Thursday, he asked for the money to buy liquor but she refused stating she had spent it on New Year. This had led to an altercation between the two.

A furious Bag had then smashed Damani’s head with a grinding stone, leading to her death on the spot. Realising his act, Bag removed all evidence of the act and called neighbours for help, saying that his wife died after slipping on the verandah. 

However, when the body was buried on Friday, the deceased’s brother suspected it to be a case of murder and reported the matter to the police. Acting on the complaint, police sent a forensic team to the village.
The body was exhumed and when the crime scene was recreated, Bag confessed. Police have sent the body to Jeypore DHH for post-mortem. Further investigation is on to nab others who helped Bag bury his wife.

