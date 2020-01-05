Home States Odisha

Met predicts dip in temperature in Odisha

 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast a gradual dip in temperature by 4 to 6 degree Celsius in the State within next two days.

Published: 05th January 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

A cloudy sky

For representational purposes (File Photo | Suryarshi Mitra/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast a gradual dip in temperature by 4 to 6 degree Celsius in the State within next two days. “Minimum night temperature will dip and maximum day temperature remain below normal in Odisha till January 7 owing to north-westerly winds and clear sky condition,” said Scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das. 

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is expected to occur at one or two places over the districts of interior Odisha on January 8 under the influence of western disturbance, which will lead to an increase in temperature, he added. Met office has also predicted dense fog at one or two places in Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Cuttack and Khurda districts between Sunday and Tuesday morning. 

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena on Saturday directed all the Collectors to take precautionary measures for homeless and needy people. Jena has instructed the officials to keep schools, shelters and community buildings ready with facilities like light and drinking water for the people coming there to protect themselves from the cold conditions.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha weather
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp