Met predicts dip in temperature in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast a gradual dip in temperature by 4 to 6 degree Celsius in the State within next two days. “Minimum night temperature will dip and maximum day temperature remain below normal in Odisha till January 7 owing to north-westerly winds and clear sky condition,” said Scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is expected to occur at one or two places over the districts of interior Odisha on January 8 under the influence of western disturbance, which will lead to an increase in temperature, he added. Met office has also predicted dense fog at one or two places in Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Cuttack and Khurda districts between Sunday and Tuesday morning.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena on Saturday directed all the Collectors to take precautionary measures for homeless and needy people. Jena has instructed the officials to keep schools, shelters and community buildings ready with facilities like light and drinking water for the people coming there to protect themselves from the cold conditions.