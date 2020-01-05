Minor girl gang-raped in Keonjhar  

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: A Minor girl was gang-raped by two youths on several occasions in the last one month in Keonjhar district. The victim’s mother lodged a police complaint on Friday evening and police are on the lookout for the accused who belong to Jurudi and Ramachandrapur villages in the district. The girl and her elder sister of Fakirpur used to sell lemons in Jhumpura weekly haat to supplement their family income as their father is mentally challenged and mother a housewife.

A month back when the sisters were at Jhumpura weekly haat, two youths arrived and abducted the minor girl. They threatened the elder sister of killing the entire family if she informed her parents about it. They took the girl to an isolated location and raped her before leaving her back at the haat. The girl informed police that the youths used to take her to Asurkhol forest and Kanakadajodi ghat where they committed the crime and this has happened several times in the last one month. Her sister did not inform her parents fearing attack by the accused.

On Monday evening, the accused again picked up the girl from Jhumpura market. They took the girl on a motorcycle and raped her in an isolated place. They kept her in a house for three days and while returning to Jhumpura with the girl on Thursday, they met with an accident when their motorcycle rammed into a tree. The girl fell off the vehicle and broke her leg.

The accused took her to CHC in Jhumpura and after preliminary treatment, left her on the outskirts of Fakirpur and fled. She was rescued by locals and handed over to her mother, who had been searching for her since Monday. The girl was admitted to District Headquarters Hospital and on Friday, her mother with the help of an NGO filed a complaint with Jhumpura police. An FIR has been registered. On Saturday evening, the girl was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.