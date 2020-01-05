Home States Odisha

Municipal Premier League for tax officers in Odisha

The ULBs of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Puri, Baripada, Balasore and Bhadrak will participate in the event to be held from February 1 to March 31.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A Municipal Premier League (MP), in line with Indian Premier League, will be organised by the Housing and Urban Development department for the officials of nine civic bodies to recognise their efforts and improve internal revenue generation. To be conducted by Janaagraha Team, a non-profit organisation, an MoU was signed between H&UD department and the organisation on Saturday. 

“Janaagraha has come up with the idea of conducting MPL for the Property (Holding) Tax collecting Officials of nine Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), five municipal corporations and four municipalities, where the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) is being implemented,” said department officials. “The main objective of conducting MPL is to motivate Tax Officials, recognise their contributions through exciting contest in line with IPL and improve the internal revenue generation of these ULBs to make them self-sustainable.”

The ULBs of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Puri, Baripada, Balasore and Bhadrak will participate in the event to be held from February 1 to March 31. A preparatory meeting in this regard was chaired by Secretary in the department G Mathi Vathanan. At the meeting, an organising committee headed by Director of Municipal Administration Sangramjit Nayak was formed to facilitate and monitor the event. Commissioners of the five Corporations and Executive Officers of the four municipalities will be members of the committee which will meet once every week to discuss the status of tax collection and progress of MPL,  Nayak said.

