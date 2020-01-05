Not enough beds in Odisha's VIMSAR ICU

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Shortage of beds in the VIMSAR ICU has become a headache for both patients and hospital authorities. At present, VIMSAR has more than 1,100 beds but the numbers of ICU beds is only 14. A large number of patients are referred to the ICU of VIMSAR every day, but the hospital fails to take them in. Those who can afford treatment at private health care centres are shifted immediately, but poor patients who have no such option are the worst affected. Most the times, the poor patients keep waiting for hours to get a bed in the ICU.

The VIMSAR authorities have written to the State Government to increase the ICU beds multiple times and a few months back, they had also planned to add least six more beds. But the plan is yet to materialise due to absence of ventilators. Sources said, VIMSAR authorities requested the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) for the ventilators three months back and the latter had agreed to provide six. However, there has been no progress in this direction.

President of the Junior Doctors Association (JDA), Sanjeev Mishra said considering the inflow of patients, the hospital needs a minimum of 100 ICU beds. “At least 10 per cent of the total bed strength should have ICU facility”, he said. The JDA had submitted a memorandum to the Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra over the issue and demanded increase in ICU beds.

In-charge dean and principal of VIMSAR, Braja Mohan Mishra said he has written to the Government to add at least 50 more beds to the ICU on several occasions. But, there has been no response. “The number of beds with ICU facilities will increase to 20 from 14 after the OSMCL provides the six ventilators,” he said. He informed that the tender process for procurement of ventilators has been completed.