NTCA drawing plan to connect Tiger Reserves with rich source areas

By Express News Service

These are interesting times for India’s tiger conservation. A 33 per cent jump in total population apart, for the first time in last four years, annual big cat deaths dropped below 100. Member-Secretary to National Tiger Conservation Authority Anup Kumar Nayak speaks to Deputy Resident Editor Siba Mohanty on challenges, national strategies and what Odisha needs to do.

Congratulations on being the DG, Wildlife. As DG, Wildlife, what would be your focus areas?

I have been given additional responsibility of ADG (Wildlife) which is temporary. I would like to focus on management of human-wildlife conflict areas, which has assumed alarming proportions of late.

Tiger population in India has grown but in States like Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and North Andhra Pradesh, the big cat numbers have shown a steady declining trend. To raise the tiger population in the country, this region needs to make a turnaround and contribute. How can this be achieved and what’s Government of India’s strategy for this?

Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have the potential to increase the tiger population. The TRs are supporting good habitats and are connected with other source areas in Central Indian landscape. These States need to make serious efforts to reduce the biotic interference in the tiger reserves and create inviolate spaces in the real sense to make a difference. The connectivity with rich source areas need to be restored and maintained for which NTCA is drawing up a long term plan. NTCA has also embarked upon a series of capacity building programmes for the staff of these states to improve their management capabilities.

Conservationists believe that tiger population decline in these States is connected with increasing forest diversion for mining, industry and infrastructure projects. What is your view?

That is not entirely correct. Development projects with proper mitigation measures in place as per the guidelines will have minimal effect. Tiger conservation and development programme can go on simultaneously with proper planning and strategy.

Do you think creating more tiger reserves is a solution to giving the big cats more inviolate area? How many such proposals NTCA has at present?

We have 50 TRs in the country at present spread over 73,000 square km area which is 2.21 per cent of the total geographical area. There are a few proposals in the pipeline. Sunabeda in Odisha has been recently approved and needs to be notified. Similarly, States like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have expressed their interest in notifying more number of tiger reserves. Once notified, these will receive regular financial and technical support from NTCA and Government of India. Core areas of the Tiger Reserves will add to more inviolate spaces for the tigers apart from facilitating sustainable tiger population for the country in a meta-population framework.



India accounts for 75 per cent of world’s wild tiger population but it also has a lion’s share in illegal tiger trade, according to a TRAFFIC report. What is Government of India planning to take on poaching and smuggling?

True, India has more than 75 per cent of global tiger population in the wild. Indian tiger faces threat of poaching due to demand of tiger parts and derivatives outside the country. Our statistics say that about 24 per cent of all death in tiger are due to poaching.

For dealing with inter-state and inter-national poaching cases, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) is working along with State forest and police departments, border security agencies, CBI, DRI and Interpol. NTCA has emphasised that both android-based M-STrIPES and intense patrolling in TRs conducted. However, there is no substitute to rigorous foot patrolling in vulnerable areas. NTCA is also funding for setting up special tiger protection force in several sensitive TRs.



Elephants in conflict is a big challenge given the rapid pace of urbanization, increasing growth of linear infrastructure in India. How can this be tackled? Are you looking at new region-based strategies to deal with the problem?

Elephants are long-ranging animals and cannot be confined to small isolated pockets. We need to protect the elephant corridors and plan for animal passes of required size at appropriate place before linear projects are taken up. For that matter it is essential to have region based strategy and planning, which we are looking at.



NTCA just suspended the tiger re-introduction programme of Satkosia TR. Where did the project go wrong? The State Forest Department says it is not be blamed alone because central agencies and institutions were involved too. Your take.The translocation project was taken up in a hurry without taking the local villagers into confidence. T2 tiger was kept in the enclosure for unreasonably long time before its release. However, I will not term it a failure but a great learning experience for all of us.

What is the way forward since Satkosia now has zero tigers? How is such a situation dealt with? Sariska also faced a similar crisis. As I said earlier, there is a need to create more inviolate space in Satkosia landscape along with pray augmentation programme. The connectivity with Sunabeda, Similipal TR and Debrigarh Sanctuary needs to be seriously protected and maintained. Then there is no reason why dispersing tigers from Central India landscape will not reach Satkosia to establish their territory in the near future.

The all India Tiger Estimate 2018 put total tiger population in Odisha at 28, a decline since 2006. What is the status of tigers at Similipal TR? Have you advised the Odisha Government on what course to take for improving its tiger conservation strategy?

Final report indicating the TR-wise tiger numbers will be released shortly. We need to wait till then. Odisha has maintained the tiger population at 28. Potential source areas are Similipal and Sunabeda. The State Government needs to notify Sunabeda as a Tiger Reserve at the earliest to allow Government of India provide both technical and financial support.

Both, the Chief Secretary as well as Forest and Environment Secretary are very keen and sincere about restoring tiger population in Odisha. Of late a number of villages have been relocated outside Similipal TR which will show results in years to come.

