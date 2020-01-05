NTPC-Kaniha gets two coal supply sources

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Faced with persistent coal crisis, NTPC-Kaniha has drawn up a long-term fuel security plan to fulfill its coal requirement. The super thermal power plant has finalised two alternate sources of coal to meet the shortage and counter frequent disruptions in supply from existing mines-linkages. It has started lifting coal from Bhubaneswari and Dulanga mines from December 30.

Coal from Bhubaneswari mines will be transported to the newly constructed Lingaraj-3 siding, dedicated to NTPC, from where it will be taken to the plant through rakes. In addition, NTPC’s own coal block, Dulanga mines, will supply coal to Talcher-Kaniha through road-cum-rail mode.

“Both coal sources are a boon to the Kaniha Station as sustainable coal supply will improve plant generation and uninterrupted power supply to stakeholders. The two additional coal supply sources were added in the wake of frequent strikes at Talcher,” said public relations officer, NTPC, Amit Behera.

The power station has a fuel supply agreement (FSA) with Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd and Eastern Coalfields Ltd. As per its linkages, it has been drawing coal from Lingaraj and Kaniha mines. Besides, it also takes coal from other mines in Talcher and IB valley coalfields. Still the power station has been reeling under coal supply crisis due to various factors.