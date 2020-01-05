Odisha cops track Sakil crime network

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Jails no more bar gangsters from carrying out their nefarious activities, including extortions. The crime network operated by dreaded criminal Mohammed Sakil from behind the bars sums this up.

After the arrest of Sakil’s two girlfriends, who were assisting the gangster run his criminal activities from Choudwar Circle Jail premise, the Commissionerate Police is on its toes to bust his network.

The Commissionerate Police has written to jail authority to keep a close tab on persons visiting Sakil at the jail. “To curb the crime network operating from the jail premises, we have written to jail authorities to keep a close watch on the person visiting him and other criminals at the jail,” said DCP Akhilesvar Singh.

During interrogation, city police is said to have gathered more information on the growing crime syndicate of the dreaded criminal. There is another girlfriend of Sakil, a suspected third one, who is now under police scanner.

After the arrest of Dhala Samanta bothers and his associates, the 27-year-old hardened criminal Md. Sakil of Pirabazar (Bhanpur) under Cuttack Sadar police limits, staying at Kesharpur under Mangalabag police limits, had created his own gang and became a gangster. Police had a tough task arresting him from his hideout in Andhra Pradesh. On June 26, 2017, a special squad nabbed him after a chase and search in Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand States.

The gangster, against whom more than two dozens criminal cases are pending in different police stations, had been operating his crime network from behind the bars through his aides. While police started scanning male persons visiting him at the jail, Sakil had recently taken the help of his girlfriends to extort `10 lakh as ‘Dada Bati’ from a city-based businessman.

His two arrested girlfriends had come under police scanner during their recent visit to Choudwar Jail to meet Sakil. Police later monitored their movement by tracking their mobile phones and nabbed them.

Both his girlfriends, who used to meet Sakil and provide cell phones, were also found to be involved in preparing blueprints for several criminal activities in connivance with him, according to police sources.