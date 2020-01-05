Home States Odisha

Sanju Panda, 1st woman acting CJ of Orissa HC 

She will succeed Justice KS Javeri, who got superannuated as the Chief Justice on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  President   Ram Nath Kovind on S at u rd ay appointed Justice Sanju Panda as acting Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. Justice Panda is the first woman judge to be appointed as acting Chief Justice of Orissa HC. She will succeed Justice KS Javeri, who got superannuated as the Chief Justice on Saturday. A native of Parlakhemundi, Justice Panda was enrolled as a lawyer in the HC in 1985 and has a vast experience in service, civil, criminal, company and constitutional matters.

She has been serving as a Judge in the HC for over 12 years. She conducted cases on behalf of the State as Additional Standing Counsel from 1994 to 1995, Standing Counsel for Vigilance (Special Court) in High Court from 1995 to 1996, Additional Standing Counsel for Commercial Tax from 2001 to 2003, Counsel for SBI, Utkal University and some of the Public Sector Undertakings before getting elevated as Judge on March 1, 2007. She will take charge on Sunday, as per the Government notification.

