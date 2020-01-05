Home States Odisha

Turmeric boost for Swabhiman Anchal 

Currently, of the nine panchayats in Swabhiman Anchal, turmeric is grown in three panchayats of Badpada, Dhuliput and Papermetla.

Published: 05th January 2020 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers at a turmeric farm in Swabhiman Anchal. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In a bid to boost turmeric production in Swabhiman Anchal, the Malkangiri administration has come out with a plan to bring more areas under cultivation of the rhizome and scientific training of farmers. It has submitted the blueprint to the State Government for approval. Collector Manish Agarwal said the administration with help of Horticulture wing is planning to train farmers of the area in scientific ways to improve turmeric yield and provide them the rhizomes free of cost.

Currently, of the nine panchayats in Swabhiman Anchal, turmeric is grown in three panchayats of Badpada, Dhuliput and Papermetla. The annual production is 1500 quintal which is sold by farmers in Chitrakonda market and Rudakota market in Andhra Pradesh. In the absence of marketing facilities, the farmers often end up selling their produce at a price much below the minimum support price of Rs 60 per kg. Sources said turmeric farmers face distress sale as they have to sell the produce at Rs 30 or Rs 35 per kg to middlemen.

Terming soil in the region as most fertile and suitable for turmeric production, Agarwal said for drying and processing the rhizomes, a processing unit and cold storage would be set and women SHGs will be engaged for trading turmeric to avoid distress sale.

Like coffee of Koraput and turmeric of Kandhamal, steps will be taken to market Malkangiri’s turmeric online through the Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Ltd. “We have already completed the survey to identify villages in Swabhiman Anchal where turmeric can be grown on a large scale. Interested farmers have registered with us to undergo scientific training for the cultivation”, the Collector said. Following Government approval, turmeric cultivation would be taken up in Swabhiman Anchal on a large scale from the next crop season, he added. 

