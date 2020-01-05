Welfare schemes hit in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur villages

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With the Gaon Kalyan Samitis rendered toothless due to lack of coordination between elected representatives, anganwadi and Asha workers, implementation of welfare and development programmes in the district have taken a big hit. Gaon Kalyan Samitis (GKS) have been formed in 1,226 of 1,326 villages of the district. As per norms, Rs 10,000 is allocated to each GKS from the Health and Family Welfare department and a joint bank account of the ward member and anganwadi workers opened in local nationalized and rural banks.

The role of the GKS is to prepare need-based village health plans and their monitoring and implementation. Besides, they are required to utilise funds and mobilise resources. Locals said due to lack of coordination of Government departments like Panchayati raj, Women and Child Welfare and Health and Family Welfare, the GKS are not functioning as per expectations in the majority of villages and funds meant for welfare schemes are often misused.

As per provisions laid down by the Government, all revenue villages must have information walls to create awareness on health issues. However, most villages in the district do not have them. The GKS are given Rs 3,600 every year for conducting meetings for preparing plans and mobilising resources.