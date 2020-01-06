281 companies bid for 20 working mines

BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government has received an overwhelming response from 281 companies for auction of 20 working mines whose leases are going to expire on March 31, 2020. Vedanata is bidding for all 20 mineral blocks, technical bid of which was opened on Saturday here. The other major competitors are Arcelor Mittal, Rungta Mines, Adani Enterprises, Jindal Steel, Essel Mining and Power, Tata Steel and its subsidiary TS Alloys. However, bidding for Badampahar iron ore block having an estimated reserve of 6.16 million tonne has been put on hold till May 26, 2020 due to a stay order from the Odisha High Court. Lal Traders is the present lease holder of the block spread over an area of 129.61 hectare in Marurbhanj district. Arcelor Mittal, the leading steel and mining company in the world having industrial footprint in 18 countries, has submitted tenders for 11 major mines including Nuagaon block of KJS Ahluwalia with highest deposit of 792.93 million tonne.

The other bidders for Nuagaon iron ore block are Adani, Vedanta, Rungta Sons, TS Alloys and JSW. While competing for five mineral blocks, KJS Ahluwalia has opted out of this block. Gorumahisani iron ore block currently operated by GS Mishra with mineral resources of 18.4 million tonne has attracted highest number of 22 bids. This is followed by Nididih Freegrade with 20 companies competing for the mines. The other mineral blocks that saw aggressive bidding are Tanto Roida- II with 19 bids, Jaribahal and Nididih Iron (BICO) 19, Jiling Langalota 18 and Jurudi 17 bids.

After evaluation of the technical bids, the State Government will announce those qualified for the next round when initial price offer of the bidders will be opened. Highest price offered by the companies against the premium fixed by the Government for each mineral block will be announced as preferred bidder. “The preferred bidders will be asked to pay the first instalment of the quoted price for grant of mining lease latest by February 25. The Government will issue of letter of intent (LoI) to the winner by end of February,” sources involved in the auction process said.

After cancelling the tenders of the 20 mines it had called for in October last year, the State Government issued a fresh notification on December 6 for reauctioning of the mining blocks. Mineral blocks for which tender has been invited include 12 iron ore blocks, two manganese blocks and six of iron ore and manganese. January 3, 2020 is the last date for submi ssion of tender document. As per the revised tender documents, successful bidders will be bound to produce at least 80 per cent of the average actual production of the mine for the preceding two years in the first two years of getting the mining lease.