BJD welcomes BJP’s pro-CAA campaign

BHUBANESWAR: EVEN as the BJP on Sunday launched awareness campaign on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the entire country, the ruling BJD welcomed the move but said such a step should have been taken earlier to avoid the disturbances in many areas after the Bill was passed in the Parliament. The BJD, however, remained firm in its support to the CAA after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to chief ministers of 11 non-BJP ruled states including Naveen Patnaik requesting them to pass a Bill in their assemblies demanding scrapping of the contentious Act as has been done in his State.

“We believe there is no danger to Indian citizens from CAA. The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is the problem and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has categorically made it clear that NRC is not acceptable in Odisha and will not be implemented,” BJD MP Pinaki Mishra told mediapersons here. The BJD had supported the CAA in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and there has also been no report of any violence from any part of Odisha while processions were taken out at some places. Reiterating the BJD’s stand of unequivocal support for CAA, Rajya Sabha member and part y spokesperson Sasmit Patra said the party’s stand on both the issues has been made clear in the Parliament. “We are supporting CAA as has been mentioned in Parliament and not supporting the NRC as has been announced by the party president,” he said and added that CAA is for foreigners and not related to the Indians. Clarifying on the State Government’s decision to update the National Population Register (NPR) , Patra said it is a routine administrative matter. “It was already done in 2010 and is being updated now as per the process laid down,” he said.