BJP dist unit chief election opposed

DHENKANAL: The election of Naresh Mohapatra as the president of district unit of BJP has not gone down well with the party’s workers.

With the district office of the party locked, the party seems to have split into three groups. Sources said Mohapatra’s attempt to hold a meeting in the party’s district unit office at Dakhinkali-Hospital road was foiled by a section of dissident leaders. The dissidents locked the office forcing Mohapatra to hold party meetings at his residence. The district unit of BJP has 31 mandals which play a pivotal role in election of president and senior functionaries. Former MLA and senior leader Krushna Chandra Patra termed the election to the post of president as undemocratic.