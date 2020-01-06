Cable operators asked to use underground duct

BHUBANESWAR: In its attempt to ensure a cable-free sky, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the cable service providers applying for licence to use underground duct in places where the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has completed its cable ducting work.

A decision to this effect has been taken during a meeting of the civic body and cable operators at BMC headquarters recently.

A BMC officer in Deputy Commissioner-rank said, “Cable operators, who were using overhead cables to provide the service to city residents, will have to make a self-declaration that they will use the BSCL duct for this purpose.”

The declaration will also be taken from the service providers who will renew their licence from this year. Initially, the new regulation has been introduced in North Zone of the city where the underground duct laying has been completed, the municipal officer said.

The civic body has already started the process of disconnecting and removing the overhead cables in the zone and asked the service providers to use the underground duct for the purpose.

The BMC also disconnected the overhead cables of 8 to 10 service providers whose licences have not been renewed since 2017-18 in the zone, he added.