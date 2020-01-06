Home States Odisha

Cancer hospital at VIMSAR soon

A team of experts has already visited the premises of the premier medical college for selection of location.

BHUBANESWAR: The long-standing demand of the people from western Odisha to have an advanced cancer care hospital in their region is likely to be materialised soon as Tata Trusts has come forward to set up it at VIMSAR, Burla.

A team of experts has already visited the premises of the premier medical college for selection of location. The hospital will be established by Odisha Cancer Care Foundation constituted by the State Government in collaboration with Tata Trusts for better treatment of cancer patients.

The Tata Trusts was roped in for the facilities after the VIMSAR authorities failed to utilise Central assistance of `45 crore sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana to set up a cancer care centre in 2016.

“The team has selected the old paediatric department for the cancer hospital. The DPR is being prepared and it will be finalised soon. Since it needs to be demolished for construction of the hospital, Superintendent of the medical college has been directed to take a decision on demolition,” said an official of Health department.

This will be second cancer hospital of Tata Trusts after the state-of-the-art greenfield cancer hospital and research centre at Baranga for which the State Government has already handed over land.
The Health and Family Welfare department has initiated process for appointment of Director of VIMSAR which is lying vacant for over six months after controversial removal of Dr Aswini Kumar Pujahari.
“Selection process for the top post is on. It will be finalised and a new director will be appointed within next two weeks. Appointment of doctors in super-specialty departments and urology department will be made soon,” the official said.

The Government has directed VIMSAR Superintendent to empanel the medical stores which are generating bills through computerised billing system. The existing empanelled medical stores have been instructed to submit computerised bills of medicines procured by VIMSAR for further reimbursement.
The direction came after it was alleged that medicines are brought from outside out of 20 per cent fund allocated for local procurement, even if the medicines are available with the hospital authorities.

Meanwhile, Finance department has been instructed for posting of Comptroller of Finance in the rank of Additional Secretary of OFS cadre at VIMSAR. The post is lying vacant after the retirement of an OFS officer since May.

Other measures
Govt has initiated process for appointment of Director of VIMSAR
VIMSAR directed to empanel medical stores which are generating bills through computerised system
Finance dept has been instructed for posting of Comptroller of Finance at VIMSAR

