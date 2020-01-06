Chandrayaan-2 painting in Odisha school ignites scientific temper among students

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In a bid to inculcate scientific spirit among students and make them aware of ISRO’s lunar missions, an image of ‘Chandrayaan-2’ has been painted on the walls of Upper Primary School at Pujariguda village in Mathili block.

The initiative, undertaken under the Learning Enhancement Programme of Sarva Sikshya Abhiyan (SSA), has not only earned accolades from various quarters but also helped increase attendance in the school.

Chandrayaan-2, the second lunar exploration mission, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), had caught the nation’s attention when it was launched on July 22 last year. People across all age groups were glued to their TV screens to watch the soft landing of lander Vikram on the moon’s surface. Even as the landing was unsuccessful, it generated a lot of interest in space science among children.

While one wall of the school has been painted with Chandrayaan-2, the other has the Moon on it. The paintings have been attracting the attention of people from nearby villages.

Amita Adi, a Class VII student of the school, said the painting makes her feel as if she is sitting inside Chandrayaan-2. School Headmaster Jayant Kumar Jena said the purpose of the painting is to create children’s interest on India’s space missions. He appreciated the Government’s effort for investing in such novel ideas of decorating the school walls which have turned into effective tools for learning.

Malkangiri's schools have been standing out with their novel ideas. Earlier, a train was painted on the wall of Butiguda Upper Primary School.