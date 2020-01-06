Home States Odisha

Engineers decry delay in promotion

The State Government’s directive to ensure completion of promotion procedure of eligible employees by end of the calendar year is not being implemented by some departments.

Published: 06th January 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government’s directive to ensure completion of promotion procedure of eligible employees by end of the calendar year is not being implemented by some departments.Secretary of the Water Resources department is sitting over the promotion file of some officers in the engineering grade from more than six months.

The departmental promotion committee (DPC) of the department recommended promotion of 38 deputy executive engineers to the rank of executive engineer in the first week of June 2019. “There are adequate vacancies at the executive engineer level to accommodate all the deputy executive engineers who have been given promotion. It has been almost six months but the department is not implementing the DPC recommendation,” an aggrieved engineer of the department said.

Meanwhile, two of the promotee deputy executive engineers have retired and several others are going to retire in next couple of months, the sources rued.Recently some superintending engineers of the department were promoted to rank of chief engineer. The delay in giving promotion is acting as a demoralising effect on employees who despite their best performance are slugging in the same position for years.

Similar is the situation in the Steel and Mines department where promotion of different categories of employees in the directorates of mines and geology has been held up for no reasons.

This clear violation of the directive of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who recently asked the departments to clear promotion of all eligible employees by end of the year. He also directed that recommendations for promotions of employees by the Collectors and department heads should reach the Chief Secretary by the evening of December 31 every year.

The Chief Minister had also expressed displeasure over the manner in which employees belonging to Group-C and Group-D are facing problems to get their promotions, which is genuine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp