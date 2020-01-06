Engineers decry delay in promotion

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government’s directive to ensure completion of promotion procedure of eligible employees by end of the calendar year is not being implemented by some departments.Secretary of the Water Resources department is sitting over the promotion file of some officers in the engineering grade from more than six months.

The departmental promotion committee (DPC) of the department recommended promotion of 38 deputy executive engineers to the rank of executive engineer in the first week of June 2019. “There are adequate vacancies at the executive engineer level to accommodate all the deputy executive engineers who have been given promotion. It has been almost six months but the department is not implementing the DPC recommendation,” an aggrieved engineer of the department said.

Meanwhile, two of the promotee deputy executive engineers have retired and several others are going to retire in next couple of months, the sources rued.Recently some superintending engineers of the department were promoted to rank of chief engineer. The delay in giving promotion is acting as a demoralising effect on employees who despite their best performance are slugging in the same position for years.

Similar is the situation in the Steel and Mines department where promotion of different categories of employees in the directorates of mines and geology has been held up for no reasons.

This clear violation of the directive of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who recently asked the departments to clear promotion of all eligible employees by end of the year. He also directed that recommendations for promotions of employees by the Collectors and department heads should reach the Chief Secretary by the evening of December 31 every year.

The Chief Minister had also expressed displeasure over the manner in which employees belonging to Group-C and Group-D are facing problems to get their promotions, which is genuine.