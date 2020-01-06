Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik condemns attack on JNU students

Expressing shock over the incident, the Chief Minister said that such attacks on the students should be condemned unequivocally.

Naveen Patnaik

CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday condemned the attack on students of JNU by masked goons armed with iron rods and said that violence has no space in democracy.

Expressing shock over the incident, the Chief Minister said that such attacks on the students should be condemned unequivocally. A group of masked miscreants had gone on a rampage in the JNU campus on Sunday evening and attacked students in the hostels. Several students were severely injured and admitted to hospital after the attack.

The Chief Minister condemned the attack and urged the law enforcement authorities to take immediate action against the culprits. He also wished speedy recovery of the injured students.

Taking to Twitter, Naveen said, “Shocked to know about the violence JNU attack. Violence has no space in democracy and such attacks on students must be condemned unequivocally. Appeal law enforcement agencies to take swift action to apprehend the culprits and wish the injured students a speedy recovery. According to eyewitnesses, masked goons armed with iron rods and sticks had barged on the campus and beat up students. Besides, they also entered the hostels and thrashed several students, including girls.

