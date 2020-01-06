Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik condemns attack on JNU students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday condemned the attack on students of JNU by masked goons armed with iron rods and said that violence has no space in democracy.

Expressing shock over the incident, the Chief Minister said that such attacks on the students should be condemned unequivocally. A group of masked miscreants had gone on a rampage in the JNU campus on Sunday evening and attacked students in the hostels. Several students were severely injured and admitted to hospital after the attack.

The Chief Minister condemned the attack and urged the law enforcement authorities to take immediate action against the culprits. He also wished speedy recovery of the injured students.

According to eyewitnesses, masked goons armed with iron rods and sticks had barged on the campus and beat up students. Besides, they also entered the hostels and thrashed several students, including girls.