Odisha government mulls public reporting on road safety

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Transport Authority (STA) has planned to implement a mechanism with the involvement of public to tighten enforcement of amended Motor Vehicle Act in Odisha. It has proposed the State Government to promote 'Citizen Reporting on Road Safety' by involving public in road safety and traffic management. Since all roads in the State are not under CCTV surveillance, transport authority will allow public to report traffic violations.

As per the proposal, any person can take photograph or record video of vehicles responsible for traffic problem or accident and send it to the authority through a mobile application developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC).

The proposal was taken up for discussion during a recent meeting of the State Road Safety Committee, which has decided to have a meeting with the officials of NIC and Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) and make the application foolproof so that it can not be misutilised by any miscreant.

Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said road safety and traffic management can be streamlined with active participation of public. "We have initiated several measures for strengthening enforcement of new traffic rules. Public reporting will definitely be an added advantage. The committee will take the final call," he said.

The STA has also proposed to start CCTV surveillance on the stretch from Sanabaruan to Rameswar on NH-16 at an estimated cost of `15 crore to detect violations of MV Act, theft vehicles and permit condition violations.

As per the proposal, the surveillance system to be implemented under Driving Electronic Enforcement to Save Human Lives (DEESHA) scheme will detect the violations through Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology and send message to a dedicated command and control centre.

The centre will be integrated with SARATHI, VAHAN and e-challan application, which will send message to the registered mobile number of the vehicle / driver about the violation. The e-challan will be generated through the system.

The CID and Crime Branch has been asked to procure 200 breathe analysers through Government e-market place. The breathe analysers will be supplied to different police stations of the State to keep an eye on drunken driving.

It has also been decided to implement the Road Accident Monitoring and Analysis System (RAMAS) to provide help to road accident victims and set up a call centre to address the queries and grievances relating to transport sector.

Fresh steps