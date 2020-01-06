Odisha Heritage Conservation Council raises concern over demolition

By Express News Service

PURI: The State Heritage Conservation Council on Sunday expressed concern over the manner in which heritage structures were being demolished by the administration for the Government’s ambitious infrastructure development plan for Puri.

In an emergency meeting held on the day, members of the council said Puri is one of the four sacred dhams (abodes) of Hindus and a place of spirituality. If the State Government was serious to conserve the heritage of Puri, it should have consulted experts in the spiritual field before coming up with a plan to develop a 75-metre heritage corridor around Meghanad Prachir of Sri Jagannath temple.

The council resolved to submit a 20-point charter of suggestions to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard. The suggestions included parking of the ‘raths’ (chariots) at the statutory place in front of the Simhadwar.

The members said that placement of the 'raths' at a huge distance from Simhadwar as shown in the officially-released picture would hamper a number of nitees and rituals of the deities. The meeting, which was presided over by council president Bibhu Prasad Tripathy, discussed the security, conservation of heritage and development of Puri temple.