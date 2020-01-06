Odisha: Swabhiman Anchal’s Dhuliput gets first road in 70 years

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The seven-decade long wait for a road has finally come to an end for residents of Dhuliput and Maliguda under Chitrakonda block in Swabhiman Anchal.

The administration has constructed a 4-km metal road at an estimated cost of Rs 24 lakh for the remote Maliguda and Dhuliput villages which have a population of 2,000. Work on the road began on November 20 last year and was completed on December 25.

Chitrakonda Block Development Officer (BDO) Lariman Kharsel said this is the first road to be constructed in the area since Independence. The work was executed by the newly formed Dhuliput panchayat. Now, Dhuliput will have its own panchayat office and anganwadi centre.The BDO said the metal road would later be converted into a pucca one.