Order appointing junior IAS officer as Addl District Magistrate raises eyebrows in Odisha

The General Administration and Public Grievance department issued an order appointing 2016 batch IAS Aboli Naravane as Rourkela ADM.

2016-batch IAS officer Aboli Naravane

2016-batch IAS officer Aboli Naravane (Photo| Facebook/ @aboli.naravane)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) department committed a mistake by appointing a junior IAS officer as Additional District Magistrate (ADM) with additional charge of Vice Chairman of Rourkela Development Authority (RDA), a post usually held by Sundargarh Collector or an officer of the same rank.

The department on December 27 last year issued an order appointing 2016 batch IAS officer Aboli Sunil Naravane as Rourkela ADM in additional charge of RDA Vice Chairman.

The order further read that the additional appointment of Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, an IAS officer of 2012 batch, as the Vice Chairman of RDA stands cancelled. The order did not mention the name of incumbent Rourkela ADM Yeddula Vijay, who was supposed to be replaced by Aboli. The department, in an attempt to cover up its mistake, issued another order on December 31 stating Kalyan will continue to be the Vice Chairman of RDA.

It further stated Aboli will hold the additional charge of RDA Secretary after taking over from Yeddula,  who also holds the posts of Rourkela ADM, RDA Finance Member, Rourkela Smart City Ltd Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Rourkela Municipal (RMC) Commissioner.

Again on January 2, the department came out with an order stating that Yeddula has been transferred and appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Planning and Convergence department. But, this order too is not correct in its entirety as it did not mention Yeddula as Rourkela ADM and RDA Secretary.

RDA sources said usually Sundargarh Collector is additionally appointed RDA VC and Chief Executive.
Aboli was earlier named RDA VC due to negligence of authorities concerned. The December 31 order stated that Aboli was appointed as RDA Secretary, a post below the Chairman, Vice-Chairman and seven Members in the RDA hierarchy as per Odisha Development Authority Act.

Meanwhile, Yeddula on Sunday relieved himself from Commissioner’s post and said he would quit other charges on Monday.

