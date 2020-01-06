Home States Odisha

Prisons department mulls surprise raids on jails across Odisha

This apart, internal surveillance will be enhanced to check if any criminal is indulging in nefarious activities from the jail premises.

Jail

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to curb crime network operating from the jail premises, the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services has decided to carry out surprise raids on prisons across the State at regular intervals.

“Joint surprise checks by police, jail officials and magistrate will be conducted in jails across the State soon. A close vigil will be kept on persons visiting the jails through CCTV cameras,” said Director General of Prisons and Director, Correctional Services Santosh Upadhyay.

This apart, internal surveillance will be enhanced to check if any criminal is indulging in nefarious activities from the jail premises. He added that the revised Odisha Jail Manual will be released and a state-of-the-art jail academy will come up at Jamujhari by March this year. "Emphasis will also be given on the hygiene of under-trial prisoners and enhancing the skills of the convicts in a bid to raise their subsistence after they are released from the jails," he said.

The decision was taken after arrest of dreaded criminal Mohammed Sakil’s two girlfriends, who were assisting the gangster to run his criminal activities from Choudwar Circle Jail premise. Commissionerate Police had also written to jail authorities to keep a close tab on persons visiting Sakil at the jail.

