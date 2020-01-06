Home States Odisha

Raise in General candidates’ age limit for Govt jobs sought

Recruitment bodies like OPSC, OSSC and OSSSC are yet to take such measures.

Published: 06th January 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

BHUBANESWAR: WITH the unemployment rate rising with each passing year, job aspirants belonging to General category in the State have demanded increase in their upper age limit to 42 years for recruitment to Government posts. The job aspirants, who had knocked the doors of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s grievance cell a few weeks back, have urged him to consider their grievance and increase the upper age limit for General candidates. They said though states like Goa, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and others have increased the upper age limit for General candidates in the range of 40 to 45 years to apply for Government jobs, it is still 32 years in Odisha.

There are many Government posts for which recruitment is made after a gap of 3 to 10 years and in this process, many aspirants lose their chance to appear at the recruitment test due to the existing age bar, they pointed out. “The recruitment process for Government jobs, which was put on hold for 10 years from 2000 to 2010, affected career of many students belonging to General category as they were not able to apply due to the age bar,” said Sumant Kumar Satpathy, a former student of the Utkal University. He said only the Odisha State Selection Board (SSB) is giving the age relaxation of 42 years to the General candidates for teacher recruitment at present.

Recruitment bodies like OPSC, OSSC and OSSSC are yet to take such measures. The candidates said giving age relaxation for recruitment of teachers in certain cases is not enough as lakhs of General candidates having requisite qualification are still unable to apply for other Government jobs due to the existing age limit. They also said non-relaxation of the upper age limit combined with the increase of the retirement age of Government employees to 60 years is a double whammy for them.

