Three held for helping man kill his wife in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Jeypore Sadar police on Sunday arrested three persons for helping a man kill his wife and bury her body in Bamunigan village.

The main accused, Ramesh Bag, was arrested on Saturday. Sources said Ramesh had given Rs 300 to the victim Damani with the condition that she would return it when required. On Thursday, Ramesh asked Damani to give her the money so that he could buy alcohol.

But Damani refused and this led to a heated argument between the two. The altercation soon turned ugly and Ramesh crushed Damani’s head with a grinding stone killing her on the spot. The accused then destroyed all evidence and told his neighbours that Damani died after slipping off the verandah of his house.