Two crushed to death under threshing machine in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a tragic incident, two persons were crushed to death under a paddy threshing machine in Haladigundi village here on Saturday night. They were identified as Gopal Tudu (45) and Mabra Hansdah (46) of Kundalbani village within Raibania police limits. The duo was returning home after threshing paddy of a farmer in Haladigundi village when the mishap took place.

Sources said Tudu and Hansdah were riding the thresher when suddenly the vehicle picked up speed and plunged into the roadside field. Both the persons were crushed under it. On Sunday morning, locals found the duo and suspecting them to be critically injured, rushed them to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (MCH).

However, the doctors declared the duo brought dead. Raibania OIC RN Behera said since the two victims were tired after the day’s work, one of them who was riding the thresher might have lost control of the vehicle leading to the mishap. Though no complaint has been filed in this regard, Kusagarh police have been asked to collect the postmortem report from the MCH, Behera added.