Work on irrigation project to start soon

The project was accorded environmental clearance in 2014 and forest clearance in December 2015.

Published: 06th January 2020 06:13 AM

BERHAMPUR: Work on the much awaited Ghatakeswar multi-purpose project, meant to irrigate drought-prone areas of Kukudakhandi and Rangeilunda blocks and supply drinking water to Gosaninuagaon locality of Silk City, will start from the second week of this month.

Executive Engineer of Odisha Construction Corporation Rajesh Prasad said work order for the project, to be undertaken under OCC’s supervision, has been awarded to Bhubaneswar-based DD Builders Private Limited.

The cost of the project is `94 crore and the firm has been asked to finish the work in 18 months. Interestingly, the project was conceptualised back in 1982 at a cost of `29 crore. Its foundation stone was laid by two chief ministers-J B Patnaik in October 1986 and Naveen Patnaik on June 11, 2016.  Though tender was floated in 2016, it was cancelled due to demonetisation. Later, fresh tenders were floated and RR Constructions was selected for the work, but it was cancelled on technical grounds. Again tender for the project estimated at `111 crore was floated in 2017 and SN Construction (SNC) was selected for the task with a target to complete it within 18 months.

SNC had deposited around `11 crore towards Additional Performance Security (APS). But, as labour wages were enhanced and cost of construction material went up, the firm urged the Irrigation department to raise the project cost. It then withdrew from the project.

OCC was entrusted with the project on December 26, 2017 at a cost of `110.06-crore. The firm took `21 crore from the Government as advance and assured to finish the work by June 25, 2019. OCC floated the tender but it did not materialise due to negligence of officials concerned, sources said.

The project was accorded environmental clearance in 2014 and forest clearance in December 2015. Incidentally, the State Government has already spent over `40.73 crore on the project. As many as 45 families of Koilikote village in Kankia panchayat were displaced and rehabilitated in a special colony.
The project envisages construction of a 266.61 metre long and and 15.099 metre deep concrete dam to store 859.61 hectometer water of Ghatakeswar nullah that originates from Kerandimalla Hills.

