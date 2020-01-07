Baba Gorakhnath temple priests on hunger strike over Prasad

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Priests and sevayats of Baba Gorakhnath temple in Kerakera village under Raghunathpur block launched an indefinite hunger strike protesting the trust board’s decision to stop preparation of ‘Prasad’ on Monday.

The agitators, which included family members of priests, said the administration’s move will affect their livelihood. “The hunger strike will continue till our 10-point charter of demands, which include lifting of restriction on preparation of Prasad, is fulfilled,” said priest Dillip Kumar Panda.

Sources said local priests and sevayats used to prepare Prasad for devotees and during marriage and other religious functions since the temple trust board had no such system in place. The priests generated huge revenue by selling Prasad but did not give a single penny to the temple management. This led to the management incurring huge losses.

The administration on August 15 last year decided to put in place a system which will facilitate the temple trust board to provide Prasad and use the money for development of the shrine. However, the local priests and sevayats protested the decision as it would affect their livelihood adversely.

Later on December 15, trustee of the temple board and Sub-Collector Mahendra Prasad Mohanty convened a meeting which was attended by the priests and sevayats. It was decided that the board will collect Rs 3 lakh per year as security from priests towards preparation of ‘Prasad’. The priests were directed to deposit the amount by December 31 failing which the board will stop preparation of Prasad from January 1.

Executive officer of the temple trust board Sangram Keshari Bhal said the priests did not deposit the security money within the stipulated period following which the management pasted notice on the temple walls for stopping preparation of Prasad expect the food meant for Baba on January 1. Since the amount has not been paid till date, preparation of Prasad was completely stopped, he added.

Baba Gorakhnath temple is an important Shaivite shrines in the region. According to legend, the great saint Baba Gorakhnath sat on meditation under a banyan tree at the place and was gradually covered by a large ant mound. Thousands of devotees throng the shrine throughout the year and tie sacred threads to the banyan tree.