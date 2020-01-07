Home States Odisha

BJD extends support to all India bandh call by trade unions, Utkal University postpones exams

Though speculation is rife that government offices and educational institutions will remain closed tomorrow in view of the bandh call, no official notification has been issued in this regard so far.

Published: 07th January 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Minister for Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain

Minister for Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD has extended its support to the all India strike called by the central trade unions on January 8 against the failure of the Centre in controlling price rise of essential commodities, not taking any step to solve the growing unemployment problem in the country and bring the economy back on track.

Announcing the BJD’s support to the strike called by the trade unions, Minister for Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain said that Centre’s slogan, 'Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas,' has now become Sab Ka Vinash. 

Congress and the Left parties had on Monday announced their support for the bandh call. With the ruling BJD announcing support for the Bandh call, speculation is rife that the impact of the strike will be felt in the State.

ALSO READ: Face consequences if you go on strike, Government warns employees

Meanwhile, the Utkal University has postponed all examination scheduled tomorrow in view of the strike call. Date of the deferred examinations will be notified later on.

“In view of the Bharat Bandh called by different organisations, all examinations scheduled to be held on January 8, 2020 are hereby postponed. Date of the said examinations will be notified later,” a notification issued by the Utkal University said. 

The Cuttack Bar Association and the Criminal Court’s Bar Association have unanimously decided to abstain from court work on Wednesday in view of the All India General Strike.

Though speculation is rife that government offices and educational institutions will remain closed tomorrow in view of the bandh call, no official notification has been issued in this regard so far. A government notification from last year on the same date, announcing the closure of educational institutions is doing the rounds in social media adding to the confusion. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), however, maintained that no decision has been taken by the government in this regard so far.

