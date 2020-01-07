Debasis Panda tops in Odisha Civils

CUTTACK/SUNDARGARH: Debasis Panda has topped Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination-2018 conducted by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), the results of which were declared on Monday. While Rituparna Mohapatra occupied the second position, the third place went to Akash Kumar Panda, according to sources.

Speaking to this paper Panda said learning on the Internet and Youtube channel helped him greatly in cracking the OCS exam. A native of Jakeikela village, Panda stays with his parents at Bonai sub-divisional headquarters. His father Prasanna Panda and mother Pramila Dwivedi are retired government school teachers, while his younger sister works as a software engineer.

Panda completed his schooling from RDD High School at Bonai before moving to Cuttack to complete his Plus-II. After earning a degree from Odisha University of Agriculture Technology, Bhubaneswar, he went on to complete PG from Raipur-based Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya.

Talking about his preparations for the exam, Panda said he used to devote six to eight hours for the competitive exam and also plans to take the Civil Services Examination (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. The OPSC examination was conducted for 218 different cadres of vacant posts, including OAS, OPS and OFS.

According to OPSC official sources, on the basis of Personality Test 218 candidates, including 72 women, have been provisionally selected in order of merit for appointment against vacant posts. The OPSC has advised candidates to visit the Commission’s website http://opsc.gov.in.