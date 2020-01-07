Orissa High Court seeks status report on Chilika eviction

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday fixed January 27 to assess the progress in demolition and eviction of illegal prawn gheris (farms) in Chilika Lake wetland area.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Sahoo directed the Collectors of Puri, Khurda and Ganjam districts to submit status reports on eviction of encroachments in Chilika by then.

The Court issued the direction after Director, Environment-cum-Special Secretary in Forest and Environment department K Murugesan filed an affidavit on Monday on the December 10, 2019, meeting of the Special High-Level Committee constituted for protection of Chilika and Bhitarkanika wetlands. In the affidavit, Murugesan said the Committee had decided that requirement of funds will be placed by the Collectors directly to the Revenue department.

“Revenue and Home departments will be requested by the chairperson of the committee for placement of funds and police personnel, as and when required, for eviction to comply with the HC order for removal of encroachments inside Chilika,” said Murugesan in his affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Puri Collector had requested to place executive magistrate exclusively at the disposal of the district administration for taking up eviction as the executive magistrates of Puri district are busy with other pressing issues.

“Chairperson advised the district administration to expedite the eviction of illegal encroachments keeping evidence in this regard,” Murugesan further said in his affidavit. In the status report submitted by the State Government in the Court earlier, as on December 2, 2019 illegal prawn gheries spread over 3022.099 acres under Khurda, 20665.42 acre under Puri and 580 acre under Ganjam are to be evicted in Chilika.

Earlier, Amicus Curiae Mohit Agarwal in his report had stated that the orders of HC are being flouted by the district administrations of Puri, Khurda and Ganjam and the orders for demolition and eviction of illegal prawn gheries in Chilika not been complied.

The Supreme Court had issued a direction on April 3, 2017 to the Chief Justice of High Courts in 15 States to take up the issue of conservation of ecology of important wetlands.Of the 26 major wetlands located in the 15 States, two were located in Odisha.In pursuance of it, the HC had taken up the issue by suo motu registering a PIL in September, 2017 for restoration of the ecology of Bhitarkanika National Park and Chilika.